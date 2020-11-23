FedEx employee tests positive for coronavirus

Airport worker the only person found to be infected after 17,719 people working at the Pudong International Airport had been tested since Sunday night.

A FedEx (China) employee working at Pudong International Airport is the city’s latest confirmed COVID-19 case, Shanghai health authorities said on Monday night.

The 36-year-old man surnamed Zhang had been among the 17,719 people working at the airport tested since Sunday night.

Zhang worked at the freight station in the west area of the airport as an employee of the Shanghai branch of FedEx (China), health authorities said.

Every other test had been negative, they said.

Zhang lives at the Lane 450 residential complex of Hangcheng No. 7 Road of Zhuqiao Town in the Pudong New Area, and he visited a beef and mutton restaurant on Shizhen Road, an airport restaurant and the Shixin Road outlet of FamilyMart in the last two weeks, the health authorities said.

Thorough disinfection has been conducted at these venues, they said, and the residential complex has been listed as a medium-risk area.

Seventeen close contacts are being quarantined and will also be tested.

An epidemiological investigation has been conducted with relevant prevention measures underway, authorities said.

Shanghai has reported six new locally transmitted coronavirus cases in four days, and four communities in Pudong where the patients live are currently designated as medium-risk areas.

People in these areas are not allowed to leave Shanghai except in an emergency, but they must produce a negative nucleic acid test certificate within seven days.