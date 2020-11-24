1 local COVID-19 case, 3 imported infections reported in Shanghai

The new local patient who lives in the Pudong New Area is a FedEx (China) employee working at the Pudong International Airport.

The city reported one new locally transmitted coronavirus case and three imported infections on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The new local patient who lives in the Pudong New Area is a FedEx (China) employee working at the cargo area of the western section of the Pudong International Airport.

A total of 17 close contacts with him have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places. The places the patient had visited were disinfected.



Of all the 349 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Among the three imported patients, the first is a Chinese visiting relatives in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 19.

The second case is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 21.

The last one is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 11.

All the new imported cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 35 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six imported patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery on Sunday.

So far, of all the 963 imported cases, 907 have been discharged upon recovery and 56 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.