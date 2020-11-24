News / Metro

Tibetan official donates thangka to WorldSkills Museum

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  19:09 UTC+8, 2020-11-24       0
The scroll painting features the four-armed Mercy Buddha painted by Karma Tenzin, a master of the Qiwugang school of thangka painting.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  19:09 UTC+8, 2020-11-24       0
Tibetan official donates thangka to WorldSkills Museum
Ti Gong

Zhao Yongfeng (right), director of the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, presents a donation certificate to Dawa Tsring, deputy director of the Tibetan Human Resources and Social Security Bureau.

The human resources and social security bureau of the Tibet Autonomous Region donated a thangka, a Buddhist scroll painting, to the under-construction WorldSkills Museum in Shanghai on Monday.

The thangka features the four-armed Mercy Buddha painted by Karma Tenzin, a master of the Qiwugang school of thangka painting, said Dawa Tsring, deputy director of the Tibetan Human Resources and Social Security Bureau.

Tsring said he hopes the painting will showcase unique thangka panting skills and spread traditional Chinese culture at the museum to attract more attention to skills development in Tibet.

Tibetan official donates thangka to WorldSkills Museum
Ti Gong

The donated thangka features a four-armed Mercy Buddha painted by Karma Tenzin, a master of the Qiwugang school of thangka painting.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     