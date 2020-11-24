Tibetan official donates thangka to WorldSkills Museum

The scroll painting features the four-armed Mercy Buddha painted by Karma Tenzin, a master of the Qiwugang school of thangka painting.

Ti Gong

The human resources and social security bureau of the Tibet Autonomous Region donated a thangka, a Buddhist scroll painting, to the under-construction WorldSkills Museum in Shanghai on Monday.

The thangka features the four-armed Mercy Buddha painted by Karma Tenzin, a master of the Qiwugang school of thangka painting, said Dawa Tsring, deputy director of the Tibetan Human Resources and Social Security Bureau.

Tsring said he hopes the painting will showcase unique thangka panting skills and spread traditional Chinese culture at the museum to attract more attention to skills development in Tibet.