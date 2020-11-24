City's food vendors face amended regulations

Updates aim to regulate the operations of food vendors and ensure food safety while fueling the city's breakfast project and night economy at the same time, authorities said.

An amended version of management regulations for Shanghai's food vendors will be implemented from December.

They ban food vendors from providing disposable dishware without request for the first time.

District governments should designate temporary areas or venues and fix operation time for food vendors based on their evaluation, which should not affect traffic, public sanitation and safety, the amended version states.

Food vendors are required to register their information at village and town governments or subdistricts' authorities and obtain a temporary operation information card before they start business.

Food vendors should provide a residence permit and health certificate for registration and written promise of food safety.

A temporary operation card will be issued within three days after authorities receive application materials and make reviews.

Food vendors with more than two administrative penalties in three months or who caused food safety incidents will have their card revoked.

Food vendors are ordered to attend regular food safety training and they should install cleaning facilities with drains if they need to wash dishware or equipment.

Kitchen waste and waste oil should be put inside containers with covers or sealed to prevent pollution of the environment.

Food vendors are encouraged to purchase food safety-related insurance, while industry associations, property management companies and food market organizers are encouraged to make food vendors get involved in insurance schemes, according to the amended version.

An information registration system on food vendors should be established, the amendment rules.

Food vendors involved in the city's breakfast project and the development of night economy are particularly encouraged and authorities can provide necessary policy support on their operation and development, according to the amended version.

Market regulators are responsible for the supervision and management of food vendors, while urban management and law enforcement authorities will monitor violations such as occupation of public space outside of allowed limits and waste-sorting failure.

Violators will face administrative penalty or criminal charges, according to the version.

The collection and transportation of waste oil and kitchen waste will fall to the duty of greenery and public sanitation authorities, according to the amended version.

The new version amended by the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation and released by the city government is valid until November 30, 2025.