Flights as normal despite COVID-19 cases

Pudong's T1 and T2 terminals have no connection to the recent infections related to its West Cargo Terminal and domestic and international flights are unaffected.

Ti Gong

Flights at Pudong International Airport have not been affected by the recent coronavirus cases.

Almost 92 percent of domestic and international flights took off on schedule on Tuesday, the Shanghai Airport Authority said.

The airport planned a total of 823 flights departing or arriving on Tuesday. As of 3pm, only 32 flights had been canceled while 14 were delayed, the authority said.

The airport is operating around 1,000 flights a day on average, transporting about 100,000 travelers, including 5,000 passengers on international flights.

The airport’s West Cargo Terminal is connected to seven COVID-19 cases in Shanghai and another one in neighboring Anhui Province.

The airport authority said the cases were not related to the airport’s T1 and T2 terminals, where strict prevention and disinfection measures are in place.