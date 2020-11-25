2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus case but two imported infections on Tuesday.

The city reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus case but two imported infections on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

The first case is a Chinese studying in Switzerland who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 23.



The second case is a Chinese living in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 23.

All the new imported cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 45 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, seven imported patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery on Tuesday.

So far, of all the 965 imported cases, 914 have been discharged upon recovery and 51 are still hospitalized.



One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 349 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.



No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.