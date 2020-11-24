Dragon TV airs 'thought-provoking' romance

"Fate" tells the story of a young couple pursuing their dreams in spite of challenges, and the growth, independence, friendship and emotions of young people today.

The first episode of urban romance “Fate” will air on Dragon TV on Saturday.

Produced by SMG Pictures, the series stars Lu Yi and Li Yitong as a couple in love who pursue their dreams and careers in spite of challenges.

The producers said that compared with other romantic dramas, the series will be more realistic and thought-provoking.

It is a modern-day story about the growth, independence, friendship and emotions of young people.

In addition to its release in China, the series will be aired for overseas audiences on YouTube and broadcasting platforms in North America and Southeast Asia.