News / Metro

Blue Pujiang meeting focuses on public health

Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:13 UTC+8, 2020-11-25       0
Today's doctors are not just treating patients; they are also scientists who are working to make medical breakthroughs.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:13 UTC+8, 2020-11-25       0

Experts discussed new trends in protecting public health at the annual Blue Pujiang academic meeting held at the Science Hall.

Wu Hao, president of the Shanghai Ninth People’s Hospital, said today’s doctors are not just treating patients; they are also scientists who are working to make medical breakthroughs.

“More and more of our doctors are turning their ideas into medicines and devices, such as 3D printed bone implements and diagnostic reagents. We just signed agreement with Zhangjiang Group on seven of our projects,” he said.

The hospital now has several innovative labs doing research on treating deafness with genetic technologies, exploring new targets for certain diseases and developing robots to do surgeries, among others.

“For large public hospitals, we are also responsible of developing new medicines and medical apparatus,” he said.

Xu Jianguang, president of the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said today people are aware of the importance of preventing diseases, which has provided great development potential for TCM.

The Blue Pujiang academic meeting was first initiated in 2006. Now, it is held by the science and technology associations of Hongkou, Huangpu, Yangpu and Xuhui districts.

Over the years, it has discussed several hot topics such as the development of bio-medicine in the digital era, how to turn academic results into commercial products and innovation-driven eco-friendly development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     