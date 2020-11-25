News / Metro

Metro stations step up anti-virus measures

Chen Huizhi
  19:56 UTC+8, 2020-11-25       0
All Metro stations have been equipped with thermal imaging devices at security checkpoints to check passengers' temperatures and disinfection has been enhanced.
Ti Gong

A thermal imaging device at a Metro station.

Shanghai Metro has stepped up disinfection measures and temperature checks following reports of several local COVID-19 cases, it said on Wednesday.

Seven Metro stations at the city's railway stations and Hongqiao International Airport are being disinfected twice a day instead of once previously, while the Pudong International Airport station on Line 2 and the Maglev are disinfected at least four times a day, the company said.

Shops inside the stations are disinfected at least as frequently as other parts of the stations.

Liquid soap is again available in all station restrooms, and disposable Metro tickets in circulation are disinfected at least once a week, according to the company.

All Metro stations are now equipped with thermal imaging devices at security check points to check passengers’ temperatures.

Passengers with temperatures over 37.3 degrees Celsius will be taken to a separate area inside the stations for a second check and further treatment, the company said.

All Metro passengers are required to wear masks when entering stations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
