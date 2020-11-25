Watchdog finds excess bacteria in ice cream

City's market watchdog also find an antibiotic in drumsticks that is used to prevent and treat animal diseases and could be harmful to consumers' health.

Five batches of food were found to be substandard by Shanghai’s market watchdog on Wednesday.

Ice cream made by Shanghai Liangliang Food Factory failed for excessive coliform bacteria, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Contamination of food materials, packaging, equipment and personnel and improper storage and transport may lead to excess bacteria in food, the administration said.

Drumsticks processed by Shanghai Daying Food Co Ltd and sold by the Wanyuan Road branch of Shanghai Shangshu-Yonghui Fresh Food Co failed for tilmicosin.

Tilmicosin, an antibiotic, is used to prevent and treat animal diseases, and long-term intake of food with excess tilmicosin could harm health, the administration said.

Investigations are underway and the information will be recorded in the city's food safety credibility system, the administration said.