News / Metro

Entrepreneurship award for Qingpu company

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:35 UTC+8, 2020-11-25       0
Veiglo's intelligent storage project takes top spot in contest for companies in the Yangtze River Delta region that aims to support development of startups.,
Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:35 UTC+8, 2020-11-25       0
Entrepreneurship award for Qingpu company
Ti Gong

Two Wednesday's winners with competition officials

Nine projects won awards in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone subdivision of the Shanghai Global Talents Entrepreneurship Contest on Wednesday.

Twenty-four projects had entered for the contest with support from human resources and social security authorities in Shanghai’s Qingpu District, Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province.

High-end equipment and intelligent manufacturing, information technology and biomedicine were the top three subjects.

The contest had participants elaborate on their projects and answer questions.

An intelligent storage project by Veiglo, an information technology company based in Qingpu, took the top award.

A multi-fingered mechanical hand and its operating technology by Jodell Robotics in Suzhou was placed second.

The other winning projects included the research and development of porous membrane materials and a magnetic resonance imaging system for small animals.

The contest promotes high-end development of startup companies in the demonstration zone and cooperation will be stepped up to make the zone an oasis for talent to start businesses, said Jiang Renhui, head of Qingpu’s organization department.

Entrepreneurship award for Qingpu company
Ti Gong

A participant talks about his project during the contest. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     