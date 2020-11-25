News / Metro

Company fined after bus driver's accident

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:35 UTC+8, 2020-11-25       0
Driver lost his right leg and three of his 28 passengers suffered slight injuries when he lost control of his vehicle as he was checking his mobile phone.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:35 UTC+8, 2020-11-25       0
Company fined after bus drivers accident
Ti Gong

The scene of the accident on October 29

A bus company whose driver caused an accident while using his mobile phone has been fined 10,000 yuan (US$1,500).

Qishun had not lived up to its responsibility to ensure safety, and the legal representative and security manager of the company were each fined 1,000 yuan.

The accident took place on October 29 on the G2 Expressway in Jiading District.

The driver lost his right leg while three of his 28 passengers suffered slight injuries.

Everyone on the bus was wearing a seatbelt, police said. 

The driver, Sheng, is said to have been holding the steering wheel with one hand while holding his phone in the other to use its navigation software.

Before the bus lost control and collided with a truck, the driver had been using the mobile phone with both hands for 15 seconds, police said.

Qishun has a surveillance room collecting information from all its buses on the road, but staff had failed to alert Sheng to his driving and later had not talked to him or punished him, police said. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     