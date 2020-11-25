Negative tests after latest COVID-19 case

Everyone who had any connection to the FedEx (China) employee at Pudong International Airport found to be infected has tested negative for coronavirus.

Everyone related to a locally transmitted coronavirus case on Monday night has tested negative, the city's health authorities said on Wednesday night.

Those screened include 25 close contacts of the infected FedEx (China) employee, another 56 who were their close contacts, and 2,286 other people.

An epidemiological investigation has been conducted with relevant prevention measures underway, authorities said.

The FedEx (China) employee at Pudong International Airport was the city's latest confirmed COVID-19 case, Shanghai health authorities said on Monday.

Zhang, 36, was among 17,719 people working at the airport tested since Sunday night.

Zhang worked at the freight station in the west area of the airport.

Shanghai has reported six new locally transmitted coronavirus cases in four days, and four communities in Pudong where the patients live are currently designated as medium-risk areas.

People in these areas are not allowed to leave Shanghai except in an emergency, but must produce a negative nucleic acid test certificate within seven days.