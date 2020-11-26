5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases but five imported infections on Wednesday.

The city reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases but five imported infections on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

The first case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 15.

The second case is a Chinese living in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 23.

The third case is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 23.

The fourth case is a Chinese living in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 24.

The fifth case is a Chinese living in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 24.

All the new imported cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 57 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four imported patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery on Wednesday.

So far, of all the 970 imported cases, 918 have been discharged upon recovery and 52 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 349 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.