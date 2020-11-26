News / Metro

Authorities tighten cargo screening measures

Wu Ruofan
  16:11 UTC+8, 2020-11-26       0
A total of 69 ports in Shanghai, including the SIPG Waigaoqiao Port in the Pudong New Area, have been undergoing inspection this week.
Ti Gong

Officials inspect a ship from Singapore at the SIPG Waigaoqiao Port in the Pudong New Area.


Health inspections at city ports will be tightened to ensure safety amid the pandemic, Shanghai’s transport commission said Thursday.

A total of 69 ports, including the SIPG Waigaoqiao Port in the Pudong New Area, have been undergoing inspection this week.

According to the commission's health control guide, on-and-off-board registration of personnel will be strengthened.

Inspection will be particularly focused on the offloading procedure of import cargoes, during which crew members are required to stay on board and keep a 1.5-meter distance from unloading personnel.

Daily patrols and health checks on import cargoes will also be intensified in terms of disinfection equipment and hazmat suits.

Those who do not meet health standards will be prohibited from boarding.

Special goods such as cold-storage products will be delivered through transit channels and further disinfected by distribution companies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
