Moments in November: city life through our lens

Shanghai Daily photographers share images of city life over the past month. 
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People of Yingqian Village line up behind a cordon on the evening of November 23 before a 14-day lockdown ended. The village, with 3,000 households, was quarantined after one of its residents tested positive on November 9. Shanghai found seven local cases in November.

Moments in November: city life through our lens
Imaginechina

A poster in a Shanghai Metro carriage reveals some new rules for commuters on November 25. Loudspeakers for electronic devices will be banned in carriages from December 1. The posters also reiterate that eating and drinking in Metro carriages is not allowed. 

Moments in November: city life through our lens
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Volunteers at the China International Import expo carry chairs at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on November 6. The third China International Import Expo concluded on November 10 with a total of US$72.62 billion intended deals signed, an increase of 2.1 percent compared with the second expo. 

Moments in November: city life through our lens
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A father holds a wooden knife while two boys play with toy guns in Changfeng Park on November 7.

Moments in November: city life through our lens
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Pedestrians’ clothing seem to contradict the season on November 18 when temperature rose to 27 degrees Celsius. Shanghai’s weather bureau has said it will be warmer than normal this winter. 

