Winning photos capture Changning's splendor

Over 100 shutterbugs took part in a contest which asked participants to record the beauty, culture, art and glamour of the downtown district.

Dan You

Fan Xiaoming

San Mu

Eleven photos took awards in a contest which asked participants to capture the beauty, culture, art and glamour of Changning District as part of the 2020 Shanghai Tourism Festival in September.



The competition received submissions from more than 100 shutterbugs and nearly 80,000 public votes. The award-winning entries were announced on Thursday by cultural and tourism authorities.

A set of photos featuring the Yuyuan Road bazaar took top awards, while another two capturing Columbia Circle and the Suzhou Creek sightseeing corridor placed second for their blend of history, fashion and art.

Wang Jiayin

Fan Xiaoming

Wu Weizhong

Yuyuan Road is a century-old street in downtown Shanghai; while Columbia Circle is a redeveloped culture park with a preserved old mansion-compound, industrial buildings and an outdoor swimming pool, widely known for the Columbia Country Club in the 1920s.

During the tourism festival, walking tours connecting 20 landmarks centering on longtang (alleyway) culture, innovation parks, historical buildings and the Suzhou Creek were hosted in the district.

The district boasts four historical and cultural conservation zones and more than 900 garden villas, representing Shanghai-style culture.