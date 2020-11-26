City's market watchdog opens new service hall

Administration says facility aims to provide transparent, efficient and accurate services for applicants and create a better business environment in the city.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's market watchdog launched a new service hall on Thursday, providing one-stop services for applicants of government services such as business registration, trademarks, patents, advertisements reviews and file checks.

The two-story service hall at 310 Zhaojiabang Road in Xuhui District incorporates areas for self-service checks, collection of licenses and certificates and a waiting area.

Ti Gong

It relies on an intelligent Internet of Things platform to conduct unified access management on facilities, making services as convenient as online shopping, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.

A number of other affairs covering special equipment, metrology, and qualification certification can also be applied for at the service hall, the administration said.

Ti Gong

The aim is to provide transparent, efficient and accurate services for applicants to create a better business environment in the city, said Chen Xuejun, director of the administration.

Applicants can also rate the performance of officials at the service hall.