3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases but three imported infections on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

The first and the second cases are Chinese living and studying in France who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 23 on the same flight.

The third case is a Chinese studying in Denmark who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 25.

All the new imported cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 36 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 973 imported cases, 918 have been discharged upon recovery and 55 are still hospitalized.



Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 349 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.