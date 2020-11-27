Shanghai Mayor Gong meets Italian ambassador

News / Metro

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng had a meeting with the Italian Ambassador to China, Luca Ferrari, on Thursday.
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng, right, and Italian Ambassador to China Luca Ferrari meet in Shanghai on Thursday.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng had a meeting with the Italian Ambassador to China, Luca Ferrari, on Thursday.

Gong said that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Italy. Shanghai is an important link for friendly exchanges between the two countries. In 1979, Shanghai and Milan established sister city relationship, and later Shanghai established friendly exchanges with Lombardy.

This year, Shanghai and Italy have joined hands in fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic and established a model of joint effort in the international community. Opening up is the biggest advantage of Shanghai. “We are making every effort to create a new height for reforms and opening up and continue to optimize the business environment,” Gong noted.

“We are willing to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Italy and the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” as opportunities to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Italy. We also welcome Italian companies to invest in Shanghai and share development opportunities,” the mayor added.

Ferrari called Shanghai the window for China’s opening up to the world, saying: “I’m willing to further strengthen the exchanges and cooperation between Italy and China, including Shanghai.”

Michele Cecchi, consul general of Italy in Shanghai, also joined the meeting.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
