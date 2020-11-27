News / Metro

After eight-month delay, firefighter on quarantine duty ties the knot

Fu Zeyu was originally scheduled to get married in March, but his wedding plan was put on hold after he volunteered to serve at a local quarantine hotel.
Ti Gong

A Shanghai firefighter had to postpone his wedding for eight months while serving at a quarantine hotel since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. But on Thursday night, Fu Zeyu, 30, a senior officer with the Taopu fire prevention team in Putuo District, finally hosted a wedding ceeremony with his bride at a community canteen in Zhenru Town Subdistrict. The event was witnessed by Putuo officials and other volunteers from local quarantine sites.

On February 28, Fu volunteered to work at a quarantine hotel in Putuo which mainly serves people who are subject to central quarantine after returning from overseas. His role was the fire-safety leader at the hotel.

“I’ve been safeguarding the fire safety of Putuo and from now on, I will safeguard you for life,” Fu told his bride during Thursday's wedding, which was originally scheduled for March.

As team leader, Fu repeatedly amended the fire evacuation and emergency response plans for the quarantine hotel. He also patrolled the hotel to eliminate fire risks every day and organized weekly drills.

To better communicate with quarantined guests from across the world, Fu even learned several short phrases on fire safety and evacuation guidance in English, Japanese, Russian and Korean.

Ti Gong

The couple pose with Putuo government officials at the wedding ceremony.

“There are many volunteers like Fu who ensure the safety and smooth operations of the quarantine site,” said Zhang Shaochun, Party secretary of Zhenru Town Subdistrict.

The designated hotel was officially instituted in Zhenru on January 31. Over 40 people from the subdistrict, including health, urban management and police officials and hotel staff were organized on short notice to serve the first batch of quarantined people, Zhang recalled.

As of Wednesday, the hotel had served 18 COVID-19 patients, 148 close contacts and over 3,000 centrally quarantined people. Over 2,000 people received nucleic acid testing at the hotel. At any given time, nearly 200 rooms are occupied by patients, returnees and quarantined individuals.

At times, Fu's duties went beyond fire safety. On the evening of June 10, a police officer found that a guest failed to take the dinner left at her door. The receptionist called the room and received no answer. To ensure the safety of the guest, Fu put on the hazmat suit and prepared to break in.

A woman with depression answered at the last minute. Fu and his colleagues talked with her for an hour and finally persuaded her to eat.

A Putuo official who served as the chief witness of the wedding said the simple ceremony was meant as thanks for the couple, as well as all those who serve at quarantine sites.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
