News / Metro

Justice bureau marks achievement in promoting constitution

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:25 UTC+8, 2020-11-27       0
More than 50,000 lectures on constitutional awareness have been held in the past five years, and over 20 million publicity documents have been distributed.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:25 UTC+8, 2020-11-27       0

More than 50,000 lectures on the promotion of the constitution have been held during the last five years, involving over 12 million participants, the local justice bureau said on Friday.

Luo Peixin, deputy head of the bureau, summed up the results of promotions between 2016 and 2020 during a news conference, saying that over 20 million related publicity materials have been delivered to every household, neighborhood and village committee.

As of September, the state-compiled textbook on legal education has been used in all local primary and secondary schools, as well as 10th and 11th grades in high schools.

The official said that 12th-graders will also use the textbook next year.

To improve the promotion, various events have been held by schools online and offline, including quiz shows, debate competitions and speech contests.

Luo said that during the next five years, law promotion will be more approachable. Residents with different educational backgrounds will be able to understand and use regulations and rules to protect their rights.

The city's 32nd Constitution Week will kick off next week. Related activities will be held at local government offices, enterprises, villages and communities.

An exhibition center on constitution promotion will be opened at Shanghai Oriental Land in Qingpu District next Friday, the 7th National Constitution Day.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Oriental Land
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     