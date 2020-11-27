Justice bureau marks achievement in promoting constitution

More than 50,000 lectures on constitutional awareness have been held in the past five years, and over 20 million publicity documents have been distributed.

More than 50,000 lectures on the promotion of the constitution have been held during the last five years, involving over 12 million participants, the local justice bureau said on Friday.

Luo Peixin, deputy head of the bureau, summed up the results of promotions between 2016 and 2020 during a news conference, saying that over 20 million related publicity materials have been delivered to every household, neighborhood and village committee.

As of September, the state-compiled textbook on legal education has been used in all local primary and secondary schools, as well as 10th and 11th grades in high schools.

The official said that 12th-graders will also use the textbook next year.

To improve the promotion, various events have been held by schools online and offline, including quiz shows, debate competitions and speech contests.

Luo said that during the next five years, law promotion will be more approachable. Residents with different educational backgrounds will be able to understand and use regulations and rules to protect their rights.

The city's 32nd Constitution Week will kick off next week. Related activities will be held at local government offices, enterprises, villages and communities.

An exhibition center on constitution promotion will be opened at Shanghai Oriental Land in Qingpu District next Friday, the 7th National Constitution Day.