Baby boys joy at complex under quarantine

Three babies were born at Zhoupu Hospital, the designated hospital for Mingtianhuacheng, a residential complex under lockdown after two COVID-19 cases were diagnosed last week.

Yuan Jing / Ti Gong

Three baby boys were born at Zhoupu Hospital, the designated hospital for Mingtianhuacheng, a residential complex in the Pudong New Area under quarantine after two COVID-19 cases were diagnosed last week.

Mothers and babies are doing well, said Wu Suqin, deputy president of the hospital.

After the area was named a medium-risk zone of coronavirus, the neighborhood committee found that nearly 10 mothers-to-be were living in the complex, including five nearly in labor.

Doctors contacted the women and set up a WeChat group for those about to give birth, Wu said.

“At first, I felt nervous because this hospital is not the one I used to visit,” said one of the women, surnamed Lu. “But after communicating with Wu, who has over 30 years of experience in obstetrics, I am in a confident mood.

“Life under quarantine is not very different from before,” she added.

Yuan Jing / Ti Gong

On Friday morning, three women, who were over 38-week pregnant, were transferred to a specific area of Zhoupu Hospital by ambulance after they tested negative for COVID-19.

At 11:08am, Pan went to the delivery room to have her first child. Due to an abnormal fetal position, she had to have a Cesarean section.

Wu and her team wore protective clothing during the operation.

“I thought the operation would be longer than normal because the suit could limit the view and impair our performance. But the concern was misplaced,” Wu said. “We only took 30 minutes to deliver the baby weighing 3,650 grams.”

The other two babies were delivered at 1:31pm and 3:35pm, also by by C-section. The mothers and babies will be able to go home in around three to 10 days, the doctor said.