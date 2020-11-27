City sending 97 entrants to skills competition

China's biggest skills competition in Guangzhou next month will help in selecting members of the Chinese team to compete in the 46th WorldSkills Competition in 2022.

Shanghai will send 97 contestants to take part in all 86 skills in China's first national vocational skills competition next month, authorities said on Friday.

The competition in Guangzhou, capital of southern Guangdong Province, from December 10 to 13 will have more than 2,500 contestants from all over the country and will be China’s largest skills contest.

Among the 86 programs, 63 are included in the 46th WorldSkills Competition scheduled to take place in Shanghai in 2022. The top 10 in each single-person skill in Guangzhou and the top five in each group skill will receive further training to compete for places to represent China in the international competition.

Of the Shanghai contestants, 45 percent are students at higher education institutes, including Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Tongji University and higher vocational schools, while 18 percent are students of secondary vocational schools and 37 percent are employees.

To prepare for the competition, Shanghai has built 86 training bases for all the skill programs with support from education institutions, enterprises and industrial associations since the 45th WorldSkills Competition in Kazan, Russia, concluded in 2019. Coaches include experienced educators and skilled masters in industries.

Training was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic early in the year but restarted online before offline training resumed.

To encourage contestants and training staff, the top three winners of each skill program will win gold, silver and bronze medals. Other contestants who defeat at least half of the contestants in each program will win medallions for excellence.

The top five contestants in each skill program will earn the title of “National Technical Expert.”

Winners of medallions for excellence will be granted qualifications as second-level technicians and those already having second-level qualification will be upgraded to senior technicians with first-level qualifications.

The city government will also reward winning contestants and training teams with honors such as titles of city technical experts and exemplary females. They will also be recommended for honors including Shanghai Labor Day Medals and titles of Shanghai Worker Pioneers and Shanghai Model Educators.