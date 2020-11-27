News / Metro

Cultural complex to focus on young people

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  23:29 UTC+8, 2020-11-27       0
The SMG Creative Video Cultural Industrial Base will be developed along Suzhou Creek in Putuo District, Shanghai, to focus on the popular creative video sectors.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  23:29 UTC+8, 2020-11-27       0

A major cultural complex will be developed along Suzhou Creek in Putuo District to focus on the creative video sector, a popular area for young online audiences.

The SMG Creative Video Cultural Industrial Base, a new project under the cooperation of Oriental Pearl Group Co and the Putuo District government, will be built on Wuning Road in Shanghai.

It is one of 31 new major projects signed by the district government on Friday with leading companies in various fields such as fintech, investment, energy services, culture and innovation, life and health, environmental protection, the online economy and information technology.

“Putuo is a promising land featuring industrial heritage, the Suzhou Creek waterfront and full future development potential,” Jiang Dongdong, the district’s director, told company bosses at the signing ceremony on Friday.

Intelligent software, research and development services, fintech and life sciences have become the four key industries of Putuo, Jiang said. The district also focuses on film, eSports and advertising industries along with new sectors such as short audios and videos, and livestreaming.

The creative video base will become an interesting space featuring innovation, art and fashion, according to Cao Zhiyong, senior vice president of Oriental Pearl Group Co. It will become an offline center for online videos, content and e-commerce, Cao said.

In another major cultural project, Mahua FunAge, a domestic theater known for its comedy shows, is to set up its regional headquarters in Putuo’s Zhenru Subcenter.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company began developing online livestreaming programs, short videos and online movies. One of its latest online comedy films was assisted by the city’s cultural development fund.

Putuo’s culture service sector increased by 9.5 percent between January and September this year, according to the district’s culture and tourism bureau, with the number of cultural companies and their tax revenue increasing.

The district also signed agreements with U-flo Pumps to improve tap water quality for residents and China Everbright Bank.

Cultural complex to focus on young people
Ti Gong

Jiang Dongdong (center), director of Putuo District, poses with cooperating companies in various industries on Friday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
China Everbright Bank
China Everbright
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     