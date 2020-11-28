News / Metro

World's first unmanned lab for quality testing, certification

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  14:52 UTC+8, 2020-11-28       0
The world's first automated laboratory for testing, inspection and certification was launched by TÜV Rheinland in Shanghai on Friday.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  14:52 UTC+8, 2020-11-28       0
Worlds first unmanned lab for quality testing, certification
Ti Gong

The TÜV Rheinland Smart Lab in downtown Jing’an District.

The world’s first automated laboratory for testing, inspection and certification was launched in Shanghai on Friday in a new milestone for the city which is on its way to becoming a global scientific innovation hub.

The Smart Lab was initiated by the German third-party testing and certification organization TÜV Rheinland in its Shanghai office in downtown Jing’an District.

Based on the Industrie 4.0 model, the lab replaces the traditional testing and certification process, which fully depends on manual operations, with robotic arms and automatic guided vehicles, along with artificial intelligence and deep learning models.

“The smart lab can help customers discover potential safety hazards in R&D design and further improve  product quality, safety, reliability, and other performance aspects at  source,” said Chen Weikang, the project leader.

His team spent a year and three months developing the lab, which features unmanned, intelligent, real-time information and cloud-based concepts.

In a demonstration scenario, a batch of samples of pressure-steel tubes for office seats completed testing and certification automatically in the lab.

Due to long and frequent pressure, tubes can crack. The lab conducted a strength fatigue test on the tubes to ensure durability and safety.

Worlds first unmanned lab for quality testing, certification
Ti Gong

Robotic arms featuring AI and deep learning technologies at work in the Smart Lab.

Worlds first unmanned lab for quality testing, certification
Ti Gong

Eight office seat tube samples are tested automatically in the lab.

A robotic arm and vehicle placed a group of eight samples onto a platform for a two-million-time bending stress fatigue test, while another robot took videos and sent them to clients in real-time.

A magnetic particle test for flaws was later conducted. The final report and certification were generated and sent to the client automatically. 

These applications can be replicated to cover 70 percent of the major areas of testing, inspection and certification, such as for automotive components, new energy products as well as commercial and industrial products, Chen said.

Inspection and testing efficiency and accuracy can be substantially improved. The unattended operation can also ensure continuous and reliable laboratory results during the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

TÜV Rheinland also launched its second global Innovation Space in Shanghai on Friday.

“China has developed world leadership in innovation … the lab and center are two especially vivid signs that show we are serious about innovation in our very important Chinese market,” Michael Fuebi, CEO of TÜV Rheinland, said in a video speech.

Wong Yushun, CEO and president of TÜV Rheinland China, added: "The company has rapidly resumed  business in the Chinese market due to the effective pandemic prevention and control of the Chinese government, as well as its policy support for enterprises."

Worlds first unmanned lab for quality testing, certification
Ti Gong

Government and company officials jointly launched the Smart Lab.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     