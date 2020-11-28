News / Metro

Museum up-skills with donations of flags, carvings

The WorldSkills flags taken to the peak of Qomolangma by a team of intrepid Chinese mountaineers are among items donated to the under-construction WorldSkills Museum.
Ti Gong

A WorldSkills flag signed by Chinese mountaineers is handed over to the WorldSkills Museum.

The WorldSkills flags taken to the peak of Qomolangma, also known as Mt Everest, by a team of intrepid Chinese mountaineers were among items donated on Friday to the WorldSkills Museum under construction in Shanghai.

The three flags, two signed with the names of all the mountaineers, were carried to the peak of the world at 11am on May 27 to showcase WorldSkills International’s mission of reaching new heights in skills.

Ti Gong

The three WorldSkills flags donated to the museum.

On the same day, three sculptures carved out of roots by Chinese master Wu Xianjin, an intangible heritage inheritor from Taizhou of Zhejiang Province, were also donated to the museum. 

The three works are named as “The Silk Road,” “Chinese Dream” and “Great Love of China.”

Ti Gong

The three root sculptures by Wu Xianjin.

The WorldSkills Museum is collecting objects and stories from around the world. It is looking for items that show the role of skills in human life and that demonstrate the work of the WorldSkills organization, as well as tools and equipment linked to all industries.

It has received information on about 4,000 items from all over the world now, and experts are reviewing the objects.

The donations were made at a forum on youth vocation education organized by the museum.

The WorldSkills Museum is expected to tell the story of how skills and WorldSkills have changed the lives of people and societies around the world - and how they continue to drive progress in the 21st century.

Among its six exhibition zones, there will be one section to showcase the close connection between skills and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). It aims to attract young people to participate in learning skills.

During the forum, the Volume Zero of WorldSkills Museum Magazine made its debut, with an introduction on how the museum will look like after its completion.

Source: SHINE
Follow Us

