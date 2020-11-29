Center lights up for Christmas and New Year

A festive Christmas lighting ceremony has been held at the Bund Finance Center.

Ti Gong

The ceremony included the illumination of a giant Christmas tree and opening of a merry-go-round at the center.

It is part of a series of celebrations of Christmas and New Year.

“Hug 2020” will invite fashion designers and photographers to take photos of ordinary people from creative perspectives. Around 50 photos will be selected and exhibited to tell impressive stories of the year.

The center's night street market on Fengjing Road will feature special Christmas decorations and parades.

Comedians will present performances of mime, musical talk show and stilt-walking for visitors. The rooftop garden will offer cocktail parties and display art installations.

