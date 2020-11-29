3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases but three imported infections on Saturday.

The city reported three new imported novel coronavirus cases on Saturday, while nine patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The first patient, a Chinese working in Russia, and the second patient, a Russian, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on the same flight on November 27.

The third patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 17.

All the new imported cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 73 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 976 imported cases, 931 have been discharged upon recovery and 45 are still hospitalized.

Five imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported on Saturday, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.