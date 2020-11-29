News / Metro

North Bund to be home for global financial firms

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:29 UTC+8, 2020-11-29       0
The North Bund waterfront in Hongkou aims to further attract foreign asset management and public fund management companies to create a "fintech ecological circle."
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:29 UTC+8, 2020-11-29       0
North Bund to be home for global financial firms
Weng Lei / Ti Gong

Economists and company officials exchange opinions at the 10th North Bund Fortune and Culture Forum.

The North Bund waterfront in Hongkou District aims to further attract foreign asset management and public fund management companies to create a “fintech ecological circle,” the district government said on Sunday.

Nearly 1,800 financial companies from both home and abroad are based in the North Bund region, which manages over 6 trillion yuan (US$912.6 billion) of assets, Wu Xinbao, Party secretary of Hongkou told the 10th North Bund Fortune and Culture Forum.

The new-look North Bund, listed as a “new engine” of growth for Shanghai, will develop a financial service system along the Huangpu River, featuring asset management, private wealth management, equity investment, venture capital, hedge funds, securities trading and fintech firms.

More than 200 top-grade office buildings are being built on the 4-square-kilometer riverside region. Its development density will be on par with the London financial hub, which contributes nearly a third of London’s GPD, Wu told the forum.

About 150 officials and experts attended the forum on the North Bund, which has been held for 10 consecutive years to offer suggestions and guidance for the development of the region.

Shanghai Vice Mayor Wu Qing said the forum has become “a popular platform for the integration and innovative development of the financial and cultural industries.”

North Bund to be home for global financial firms
Weng Lei / Ti Gong

Some 150 officials and experts attend the forum on the North Bund on Sunday.

Expert panel

This year’s forum focused on the theme of “New era, landmark and miracle,” and invited experts to share opinions on the city’s construction of a global asset management center, fintech center as well as new integration of capital and cultural industries, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An expert panel was established, including experts and scholars in the financial and cultural sectors. They will offer consultancy services for the decision making on North Bund development.

The Shanghai Fintech Park and Shanghai Fintech Alliance have been launched in Hongkou in recent years, while companies such as  American Express and Wanxiang Blockchain have based in the district.

The North Bund is the birthplace of the Shanghai Stock Exchange which came into existence in 1990, Wu Qing said. The place is expected to become a gathering site for fortune management companies and a highland for the fintech industry, he added.

The riverside region should meet the same high standard set at the Lingang Special Area of the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone and the Pudong New Area.

About 8.4 million square meters of new construction space have been planned for the waterfront, equivalent to the total amount of urban space in Lujiazui and on both sides of Century Avenue in Pudong.

These include dozens of office buildings to house about 100 headquarters of multinational firms, international organizations and functional institutes, according to the Hongkou government.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
American Express
Shanghai Stock Exchange
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     