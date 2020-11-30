5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported five new imported novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese living in the United States who departed from the US on November 25 and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 26.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Russia who departed from the country on November 26 and arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 27.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Italy who departed from the country on November 14 and arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 16.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who departed from the US on November 16 and arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 27.

The fifth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Japan who departed from the country on November 27 and arrived at the Shanghai airport on the same day.

All the new imported cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 104 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the commission. So far, of all the 981 imported cases, 936 have been discharged upon recovery and 45 are still hospitalized.

Five imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported on Sunday, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 336 have been discharged upon recovery and six are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.