News / Metro

Experts caution consumers about benefits of food supplemented with nicotinamide

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:58 UTC+8, 2020-12-02       0
Medical experts say consumers shouldn't be misled by the so-called anti-aging and skin whitening effects of food supplemented with nicotinamide, a form of vitamin B3.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:58 UTC+8, 2020-12-02       0

Medical experts say consumers shouldn’t be misled by the so-called anti-aging and skin-whitening effects of food supplemented with nicotinamide, a form of vitamin B3.

Nicotinamide is added to everything from biscuits to beverages.

Although nicotinamide can prevent pigmentation and has anti-inflammatory properties, the effects are minimal when added to food and beverages, said Dr Dai Jun of Shanghai Ren’ai Hospital’s dermatology department.

“Nicotinamide is a necessary vitamin for the human body," Dai said. "It can be made into skin products, however, not everyone can use skin-care products with nicotinamide. Some people may suffer redness, itchiness and dryness. For food with such a component, its effect is very limited.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     