Experts caution consumers about benefits of food supplemented with nicotinamide

Medical experts say consumers shouldn't be misled by the so-called anti-aging and skin whitening effects of food supplemented with nicotinamide, a form of vitamin B3.

Nicotinamide is added to everything from biscuits to beverages.



Although nicotinamide can prevent pigmentation and has anti-inflammatory properties, the effects are minimal when added to food and beverages, said Dr Dai Jun of Shanghai Ren’ai Hospital’s dermatology department.

“Nicotinamide is a necessary vitamin for the human body," Dai said. "It can be made into skin products, however, not everyone can use skin-care products with nicotinamide. Some people may suffer redness, itchiness and dryness. For food with such a component, its effect is very limited.”