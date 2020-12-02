News / Metro

United Airlines adds Seoul stopover for flights between San Francisco and Shanghai

The first nonstop flight by United Airlines between San Francisco and Shanghai has been adjusted with a stopover in Seoul, South Korea.
Ti Gong

United's Boeing 777-300ER aircraft used on flights between Shanghai and San Francisco.

The "technical stopover" at Seoul's Incheon International Airport is intended to substitute crews, the airline said. Passengers won't need to disembark or provide nucleic acid testing certificates at the airport.

Currently, United offers four flights per week between San Francisco and Shanghai. Flights leave San Francisco on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; return flights depart from Shanghai on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

United recommenced nonstop service between San Francisco and Shanghai in October in the wake of the pandemic. Prior to the novel coronavirus outbreak, flights made a stopover in Seoul.

Before the suspension of flights to Shanghai in February, United operated five flights a day between Shanghai and its hubs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City.

The United States and China have agreed to double the number of weekly flights that each country’s airlines can operate between the two countries from four to eight.

In early January, there were more than 300 flights a week between the two countries.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
