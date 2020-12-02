Quick, inexpensive and reliable table developed to treat diabetes-related ocular conditions

Researchers have developed a quick and reliable screening table to evaluate people's risk of diabetic macular edema, a serious ocular condition that affects people with diabetes.

Chinese researchers have developed a quick, reliable and inexpensive screening table to evaluate people’s risk of diabetic macular edema (DME), a serious ocular condition that affects people with diabetes.

The model, which can forecast and screen people with diabetes for DME, can help doctors easily identify high-risk patients, leading to early diagnoses, management and treatment, and enhance prevention and control of fundus complications, medical officials said.

Previously, patients received fundus lesion screening through professional imaging check like fundus photography and optical coherence tomography, which are both expensive and time-consuming.

“How to conduct primary screening through a simple, effective and convenient method is the key to improve efficiency," said Dr Zhu Dalong, director of the Chinese Medical Association’s diabetes branch. "We use the table to identify patients with high risk for further professional attention, which saves time and improves both efficiency and accuracy. Through clinical use, about 23 percent of those receiving the table screening are confirmed with DME. By this measure, we can achieve quick out-patient identification.”

Diabetes afflicts 116 million Chinese between the ages of 20 and 79, No. 1 in the world. Diabetes-related problems, particularly ocular complications, seriously impact people’s health and quality of life.

Early identification and treatment is important to prevent deterioration and blindness. However, many don't seek treatment until it's too late.



“The primary forecast and screening table can help identify patients earlier for timely intervention and treatment,” Zhu said.