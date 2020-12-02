News / Metro

Quick, inexpensive and reliable table developed to treat diabetes-related ocular conditions

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:10 UTC+8, 2020-12-02       0
Researchers have developed a quick and reliable screening table to evaluate people's risk of diabetic macular edema, a serious ocular condition that affects people with diabetes.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:10 UTC+8, 2020-12-02       0

Chinese researchers have developed a quick, reliable and inexpensive screening table to evaluate people’s risk of diabetic macular edema (DME), a serious ocular condition that affects people with diabetes.

The model, which can forecast and screen people with diabetes for DME, can help doctors easily identify high-risk patients, leading to early diagnoses, management and treatment, and enhance prevention and control of fundus complications, medical officials said.

Previously, patients received fundus lesion screening through professional imaging check like fundus photography and optical coherence tomography, which are both expensive and time-consuming.

“How to conduct primary screening through a simple, effective and convenient method is the key to improve efficiency," said Dr Zhu Dalong, director of the Chinese Medical Association’s diabetes branch. "We use the table to identify patients with high risk for further professional attention, which saves time and improves both efficiency and accuracy. Through clinical use, about 23 percent of those receiving the table screening are confirmed with DME. By this measure, we can achieve quick out-patient identification.”

Diabetes afflicts 116 million Chinese between the ages of 20 and 79, No. 1 in the world. Diabetes-related problems, particularly ocular complications, seriously impact people’s health and quality of life.

Early identification and treatment is important to prevent deterioration and blindness. However, many don't seek treatment until it's too late.

“The primary forecast and screening table can help identify patients earlier for timely intervention and treatment,” Zhu said.

Quick, inexpensive and reliable table developed to treat diabetes-related ocular conditions

 Dr Zhu Dalong, director of the Chinese Medical Association’s diabetes branch, introduces the DME prediction model on a medical conference.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     