News / Metro

Volunteers honored for making a difference in city

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  18:20 UTC+8, 2020-12-02       0
More than 100 volunteers, 22 service centers and 15 programs were honored Wednesday for their voluntary efforts to build Shanghai into a world-class center of lifelong learning.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  18:20 UTC+8, 2020-12-02       0

More than 100 volunteers, 22 service centers and 15 programs were honored Wednesday for their outstanding voluntary efforts to build Shanghai into a world-class center of lifelong learning.

Shanghai Open University, the city's largest adult education institution, has established a huge volunteer army with more than 60,000 members delivering services in 228 service centers around the city.

The honored included Song Yajie, who since 2018 has volunteered to teach baduanjin — or eight-sectioned physical exercise — and qigong — an exercise system of coordinated body movement, breathing and meditation — at the community school in Xuhui District's Changqiao Subdistrict, which are very popular among local seniors.

After the outbreak of COVID-19, Song began streamlining his classes online and producing recorded classes for students. The videos were later promoted nationwide to widen their reach.

According to Shanghai Open University officials, the university has integrated digital-learning resources to create an "Air Classroom" — an online platform for lifelong learning that received more than 546,000 visits in two months.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     