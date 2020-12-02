News / Metro

Shanghai Daily journalist named 'Model Worker'

Shanghai announced this year's "Model Worker" awards on Wednesday with hundreds of individuals and groups honored for their hard work and dedication over the past 12 months.
Ti Gong

Yang Jian, who has been named a “Model Worker” of Shanghai this year, at work in the Shanghai Daily office.

Shanghai Daily journalist Yang Jian was awarded the title of "Model Worker" by the city on Wednesday.

He is one of 840 people who have won the award this year in a tradition in the city to honor its most hard-working and excellent workers.

Yang, the chief reporter, has been working at Shanghai Daily for 12 years,.

Among this year's award winners, 414 are factory floor workers and professional technicians and 63 are migrant workers. A total of 63 award winners are medical workers, while 30 work in science and technology.

Their average age is 46, and the youngest is 27.

About 32 percent are women.

In addition, 336 companies, social organizations and government institutions were named as "Model Groups" this year. Among them, 21 are companies with foreign investment.

An exhibition of the people from Shanghai who were awarded local and national "Model" awards this year opened at Shanghai Workers' Cultural Palace on Wednesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved.

