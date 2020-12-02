News / Metro

Average incomes rise for technical talent

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:26 UTC+8, 2020-12-02       0
Official survey of 175,000 workers in 3,037 local enterprises finds average yearly income in Shanghai in 2019 was 8,200 yuan higher than in the previous year.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:26 UTC+8, 2020-12-02       0

The average yearly income for technical talent in Shanghai hit 127,900 yuan (US$19,491) last year, 8,200 yuan higher than the previous year, according to a report by Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau.

It’s higher than the average income of local urban employees, which was 115,000 yuan last year.

The conclusions are based on a survey of 175,000 certificated technical workers, from basic workers to senior technicians, at 3,037 local enterprises. Pay including base wages, bonuses, subsidies and overtime was taken into account in the survey.

The median income for technical talent was 105,300 yuan last year. Among them, the median income for primary technical workers was 81,800 yuan, 112,000 yuan for intermediate workers, 140,500 yuan for senior workers, 160,200 yuan for technicians and 186,800 yuan for senior technicians.

Technical talent in the electricity, heat, gas and water production and supply sectors reported the highest earnings, with their median income at 223,800 yuan last year, followed by the information technology sector with 161,300 yuan and the science research sector at 127,500 yuan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     