News / Metro

8 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:38 UTC+8, 2020-12-03       0
They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery, and six imported suspected cases are undergoing test.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:38 UTC+8, 2020-12-03       0

The city reported eight new imported novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese living in France who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 30.

The second and third patients, a father and a daughter, are Chinese working in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 30.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 30.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in Switzerland who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 30.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 30.

The seventh and eighth patients are Chinese traveling or visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 1 on the same flight.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 245 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the commission.

So far, of all the 992 imported cases, 944 have been discharged upon recovery and 48 are still hospitalized.

Six imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 336 have been discharged upon recovery and six are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     