8 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported eight new imported novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese living in France who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 30.

The second and third patients, a father and a daughter, are Chinese working in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 30.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 30.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in Switzerland who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 30.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 30.

The seventh and eighth patients are Chinese traveling or visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 1 on the same flight.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 245 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the commission.

So far, of all the 992 imported cases, 944 have been discharged upon recovery and 48 are still hospitalized.

Six imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 336 have been discharged upon recovery and six are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.