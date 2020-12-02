News / Metro

Comforting view of park life from a bench

A park bench is a mini-stage set up for city life dramas and Shine photographer Wang Rongjiang has spent 18 months recording these moments.
Yellow benches are common in Shanghai parks but through the lens of Shine photographer, Wang Rongjiang, a park bench is a mini-stage set up for city life dramas. Wang has strolled through Changfeng Park more than 30 times over the past 18 months to capture the moments of joy shared by the city folk’s friends and families. What do you usually do on a park bench?

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Checking their phones while someone hides his face from the world.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A splash of color as a family take a break for refreshments.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

His first car? A boy gets in the driving seat.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Blowing bubbles captured on camera.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The power of flight as a drone takes to the sky. 

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Just imagine the stories these old folks could tell. 

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A time to eat, a time to study.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The next generation enjoy their outing to the park.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A different angle on life.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Sunshine and fresh air for the old and the young.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Lots to laugh about in spite of everything.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Sharing a park bench. 

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A family portrait to look back on after the pandemic. 

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Workers find time to take a break.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A happy family enjoy something on the phone. 

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Red is the color of choice for this pair.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

One boy has made short work of his candyfloss ...

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Keeping the little ones amused. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
