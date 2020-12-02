Comforting view of park life from a bench

Yellow benches are common in Shanghai parks but through the lens of Shine photographer, Wang Rongjiang, a park bench is a mini-stage set up for city life dramas. Wang has strolled through Changfeng Park more than 30 times over the past 18 months to capture the moments of joy shared by the city folk’s friends and families. What do you usually do on a park bench?
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Checking their phones while someone hides his face from the world.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
A splash of color as a family take a break for refreshments.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
His first car? A boy gets in the driving seat.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Blowing bubbles captured on camera.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
The power of flight as a drone takes to the sky.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Just imagine the stories these old folks could tell.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
A time to eat, a time to study.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
The next generation enjoy their outing to the park.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
A different angle on life.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Sunshine and fresh air for the old and the young.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Lots to laugh about in spite of everything.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
A family portrait to look back on after the pandemic.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Workers find time to take a break.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
A happy family enjoy something on the phone.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Red is the color of choice for this pair.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
One boy has made short work of his candyfloss ...
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Keeping the little ones amused.
