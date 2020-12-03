Man who killed Shanghai students executed

Huang Yichuan, 31, attacked three elementary school students and a parent near the Shanghai World Foreign Language Primary School in Xuhui District in 2018.

A 31-year-old man who killed two elementary school students in 2018 was executed on Thursday following an order from the Supreme People's Court.

In 2017, Huang Yichuan is said to have visited many places around the country, including Shanghai, to search for somewhere to vent his anger against perceived offenses by others.

In June the following year, he targeted the Shanghai World Foreign Language Primary School in Xuhui District.

On the morning of June 18, and armed with a knife, he followed three fourth-grade pupils. The three and a parent were attacked about 130 meters from the school. Two of the children died and the others were injured.

Huang was caught by the school’s security guards and passersby.

Although there was evidence to show Huang suffered from schizophrenia, findings from the Academy of Forensic Science indicated he was in control of his behavior at the time, Shanghai High People's Court said.