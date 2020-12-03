News / Metro

Coronavirus diary is published in Japanese

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:04 UTC+8, 2020-12-03       0
Japan's medical professionals and the public can now gain an insight into Chinese medics' experiences during the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:04 UTC+8, 2020-12-03       0

A Japanese version of “Dr Zha’s Diary of Fighting COVID-19” has been published, following the Chinese edition in April and an English edition in August.

Dr Zha Qiongfang, a doctor from Shanghai’s Renji Hospital, was a member of the city’s first medical team sent to Wuhan, then epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Medics from 52 local hospitals set out for Wuhan's Jinyintan Hospital on January 24, Chinese New Year's Eve. Zha, one of the 136 members of the team, kept a diary to record life on the front line.

The book contains 67 excerpts from Zha's diary during her time in Wuhan between January 24 and March 31.

The Japanese version was released with the cooperation with Iwanami Shoten, a leading Japanese publisher. It is the first time the publisher has introduced a book from the Chinese mainland, and it will be included in the country’s mainstream book distribution network to give Japan’s medical professionals and the public an insight into Chinese experiences during the fight, Renji Hospital said.

So far, agreements for nine foreign language versions of the book have been signed.

The Japanese edition is available from amazon.co.jp.

Coronavirus diary is published in Japanese

The Japanese edition of “Dr Zha’s Diary of Fighting COVID-19.” 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     