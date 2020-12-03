Shanghai cafe brews special 'bear claw' service mode

A new coffee shop in Shanghai has gained rapid popularity in recent days thanks to its wacky service mode, which has a furry claw serving the beverage.

A cup of coffee, a furry bear claw and an uneven hole on an inconspicuous gray wall. These maybe the best words, or way, to describe a new coffee shop in Shanghai — at 68 Yongkang Road — which has gained rapid popularity recently.

Customers can scan a QR code hanging on the wall to place a coffee order. Then a take-way cup will be handed out from the hole by the brown paw. Customers can interact with the paw during the dull waiting time.

The wacky service mode employed by the cafe, Hinichijou, has drawn a slew of visitors, who instantly go click happy with their mobiles as they pose for photos. And the story behind the wall has melted the hearts of customers and Chinese netizens.

Wang Haiqing, one of the cafe's three founders, said they opened the outlet not only because of their common interest in coffee, but also with the aim of providing more employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

According to People's Daily, the store manager is a hearing-impaired barista who has won prizes at coffee-making competitions while the person wearing the bear claw has suffered facial burns.

Customers with disability certificates can get a cup of special coffee for free.

Hinichijou began its trial run on November 15 and opened officially on Thursday ie December 3, which is marked as the annual International Day of People With Disabilities.

According to the China Disabled Persons’ Federation, there are more than 85 million people living with disabilities in the country.