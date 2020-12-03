News / Metro

Shanghai cafe brews special 'bear claw' service mode

Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  23:55 UTC+8, 2020-12-03       0
A new coffee shop in Shanghai has gained rapid popularity in recent days thanks to its wacky service mode, which has a furry claw serving the beverage.
Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  23:55 UTC+8, 2020-12-03       0
Shanghai cafe brews special bear claw service mode

A brown paw hands over a coffee order to a customer at Hinichijou cafe on 68 Yongkang Road in Shanghai on Thursday.

Shanghai cafe brews special bear claw service mode

The furry bear claw waits for an order.

A cup of coffee, a furry bear claw and an uneven hole on an inconspicuous gray wall. These maybe the best words, or way, to describe a new coffee shop in Shanghai — at 68 Yongkang Road — which has gained rapid popularity recently.

Customers can scan a QR code hanging on the wall to place a coffee order. Then a take-way cup will be handed out from the hole by the brown paw. Customers can interact with the paw during the dull waiting time.

The wacky service mode employed by the cafe, Hinichijou, has drawn a slew of visitors, who instantly go click happy with their mobiles as they pose for photos. And the story behind the wall has melted the hearts of customers and Chinese netizens.

Wang Haiqing, one of the cafe's three founders, said they opened the outlet not only because of their common interest in coffee, but also with the aim of providing more employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

According to People's Daily, the store manager is a hearing-impaired barista who has won prizes at coffee-making competitions while the person wearing the bear claw has suffered facial burns.

Customers with disability certificates can get a cup of special coffee for free.

Hinichijou began its trial run on November 15 and opened officially on Thursday ie December 3, which is marked as the annual International Day of People With Disabilities.

According to the China Disabled Persons’ Federation, there are more than 85 million people living with disabilities in the country.

Shanghai cafe brews special bear claw service mode

A young customer is quite enamored by the claw.

Shanghai cafe brews special bear claw service mode

A young lady tries to make a temporary wig of the furry claw.

Shanghai cafe brews special bear claw service mode

It's a photo opportunity for this cafe customer.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     