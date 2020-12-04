Looking China series: China's farmers now LIVE

This film follows the trend of live streaming farmers from the perspective of three new streamers.

This film follows the trend of live streaming farmers from the perspective of three new streamers.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically boosted online sales and began a long-term shift of China’s food supply chain. The government has begun to support rural food producers to develop skills in live streaming and e-commerce.

Narratively and visually, the film explores the links between these farmer broadcasters and urban viewers, the changes to the supply chain, and the cultural shifts involved in this trend.

The film is part of the 2020 Looking China · Youth Film Project, which features 10 films created by 10 expat filmmakers with the help of local university students to tell the stories of Shanghai locals from different aspects.