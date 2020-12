The film narrates the evolution and development of soy sauce in the form of freeze frame animation.

The Aode Farm is far away from the bustle and noise of the city center, like an oxygen bar in Shanghai. You can get totally relaxed in both your body and mind.

Xing Yingwei, the owner of farm, proudly presents the past and present of white soy sauce brewed by ancient method. The film narrates the evolution and development of soy sauce in the form of freeze frame animation.