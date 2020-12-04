Looking China series: The flower cake that carries the childhood memory
01:51 UTC+8, 2020-12-04 0
In Huajiao village in Shanghai, you can taste the most authentic flower cake, a traditional Chinese food which carries the childhood memory of many locals.
01:51 UTC+8, 2020-12-04 0
In Huajiao village in Shanghai, you can taste the most authentic flower cake, a traditional Chinese food which carries the childhood memory of many locals. Our foreign director got a chance to learn how to make it from villagers there.
Source: SHINE Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports