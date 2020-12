From the perspective of urban students, this film shows the daily life of Maogang Town villagers in Songjiang District of Shanghai in the late autumn.

With the beginning of the art festival, villages play musical instruments, sing chorus, and dance in the field.

Launched in the "post-epidemic era," the art festival shows the love and expectation of rural residents for a better life.