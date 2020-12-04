Looking China series: 3 A.M. – A mother's long-term survival plan
Shen is an ordinary farmer born in the 90s who has been selling vegetables in Shanghai for 10 years. She is also a mother who has just given birth to her second child. She has to take care of her family and life as well as to make a long-term survival plan.
Affected by the pandemic and the lockdown, during this period, a group of mothers decided to helped Shen with food delivering. Shen is the one who is full of great attitude and constantly seeks new outlets.