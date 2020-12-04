Looking China series: 3 A.M. – A mother's long-term survival plan

Shen is an ordinary farmer born in the 90s who has been selling vegetables in Shanghai for 10 years.

Shen is an ordinary farmer born in the 90s who has been selling vegetables in Shanghai for 10 years. She is also a mother who has just given birth to her second child. She has to take care of her family and life as well as to make a long-term survival plan.

Affected by the pandemic and the lockdown, during this period, a group of mothers decided to helped Shen with food delivering. Shen is the one who is full of great attitude and constantly seeks new outlets.