News / Metro

Looking China series: Heart follows nature – slow life in Chongming Island

SHINE
  03:21 UTC+8, 2020-12-04       0
The documentary shows the natural life in Chongming through the perspective from Mr Xiong – the former designer and the designer of the Heartland. 
SHINE
  03:21 UTC+8, 2020-12-04       0
Provided by 2020 Looking China · Youth Film Project.

The documentary shows the natural life in Chongming through the perspective from Mr Xiong — the former designer and the designer of the Heartland. It can give us better ideas on farming in recent China and more on the philosophy of the place Heartland.

Looking China series: Heart follows nature – slow life in Chongming Island

Montserrat Luna, the director, from Mexico

Looking China series: Heart follows nature – slow life in Chongming Island

Zhu Mingjia, the producer, from Durham University

Looking China series: Heart follows nature – slow life in Chongming Island

Guo Bo, the producer, from Shanghai University

Looking China series: Heart follows nature – slow life in Chongming Island

Montserrat Luna during the filming

Looking China series: Heart follows nature – slow life in Chongming Island

The poster

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     