Looking China series: Heart follows nature – slow life in Chongming Island
03:21 UTC+8, 2020-12-04 0
The documentary shows the natural life in Chongming through the perspective from Mr Xiong — the former designer and the designer of the Heartland. It can give us better ideas on farming in recent China and more on the philosophy of the place Heartland.
Source: SHINE Editor: Shen Ke
