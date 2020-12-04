9 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, and imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported nine new imported novel coronavirus cases on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese living in France who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 30.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Italy who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 30.

The third patient is a Chinese living in Bulgaria who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 1.

The fourth to sixth patients are Chinese working or living in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 1 on the same flight.

The seventh patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Ukraine who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 19.

The eighth patient is a Chinese traveling in Cambodia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 21.

The ninth patient is a Chinese living in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 2.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 229 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the commission.

So far, of all the 1001 imported cases, 949 have been discharged upon recovery and 52 are still hospitalized.

Six imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 336 have been discharged upon recovery and six are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.