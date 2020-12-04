News / Metro

Disabled performers showcase their abilities on stage

More than 100 disabled people staged a performance in Huangpu District yesterday to commemorate the 29th International Day of People With Disabilities.
Zhao Lirong

Disabled artists play the piano and erhu, a traditional Chinese stringed instrument.

Hu Min / SHINE

A Kunqu Opera performance is staged during the event.

Zhao Lirong

Dance lights up the stage.

Hosted by the Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation, performances consisted of dance, opera, kuaiban (clapper talk) and short sketch.

The event celebrated the devotion of disabled people, medical workers and people from all walks of life in the battle against COVID-19, federation officials said. Some disabled people in Shanghai were on the front line of the fight, while others served as community workers and volunteers.

Local disabled people also created art, such as photographs, calligraphy, paintings, paper cuts, eggshell and bamboo carvings, to document the pandemic.

Source: SHINE
